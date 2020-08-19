A Letter to my Son I loved you before you were born, You were the light of my life, my whole world. I cherished the moments we had together. I shared in your laughter and I cried when you were sad. I relished in your accomplishments and helped you through your misfortunes. I learned lessons from you, which otherwise, I would never have thought of. I admired your strength, your humor and your wit. You knew all this because I am so thankful that I had the opportunity to tell you Your laugh, your smile and you strength will stay with me forever. Your funny sayings and unique anecdotes will perpetually stay in my mind and in my heart. Today both our lights went dim and all I feel is unbearable sadness and loss. To never hear your voice, your laugh or your movie quotes again is unbearable. I found this poem on the internet and thought that it suited us to a tee and I want to share it with you: I WOULD GIVE MY LIFE TO HAVE YOU BACK, SAID HIS MUM. I KNOW YOU WOULD, SAID HER SON. I CRY EACH NIGHT FOR YOU, SAID HIS MUM. AND I CATCH ALL YOUR TEARS, SAID HER SON. I PRAY FOR THE DAY THAT I CAN SEE YOU AGAIN, SAID HIS MUM. CLOSE YOUR EYES AND YOU CAN SEE ME, SAID HER SON. YOU ARE THE FIRST PERSON WHO LOVED ME AND YOU ARE THE FIRST PERSON I LOVED. YOU WERE ALWAYS THERE WHEN I NEEDED YOU AND YOU ALWAYS KNEW WHEN I NEEDED A HUG. I AM HERE FOR YOU NOW MUM, IN YOUR HEART AND IN YOUR SOUL. I DID NOT TAKE YOUR HEART WITH ME INSTEAD, I LEFT MINE WITH YOU TO HOLD. ONE DAY I WILL TAKE YOUR HAND AND LEAD YOU TO PARADISE, BUT UNTIL THEN MY BEAUTIFUL MOTHER, WHEN YOU WANT TO SEE ME, YOU ONLY NEED TO CLOSE YOUR EYES..... I want to let you know I felt your hand on my shoulder last night and I long for the time until we will be together again and pick up where we left off. Stay safe and keep in touch. I'll be watching for you. Love, Mom xoxo



