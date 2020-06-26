Serafina Angelina RUFFO
Passed away peacefully at Hillsdale Estates, with her family by her side, on Friday, June 19, 2020. Serafina in her 94th year was the beloved wife of the late Oreste (October 29, 2009) for 62 years. Dear mother of Rosina Chiodo (Vincent), Ermida Belmonte (Joseph) and Gino Ruffo. Nonna to Joseph Chiodo (Suzie), Sharlene DeSousa (Jose Manuel), Angela Chiodo , Patrick Belmonte (Darren Harris) and, Danielle Belmonte (Vince Pellegrino). Great grandmother to Selena, Sofia and Mathew DeSousa. Dear sister of Augusto Chiodo (Maria), Norino Chiodo (Rosina), Maria Costanzo (the late Gildo). Predeceased by her siblings Carmine Chiodo, Angelo Chiodo, Domenico Chiodo and Carmella Angotti. Serafina will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews in Canada, Italy and Australia as well as her many friends and neighbors. The Ruffo family would like to thank all of the staff at Hillsdale for their loving and wonderful care throughout the years. Rested at Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa. Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 23rd from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass was held at Holy Cross Parish on Wednesday June 24th at 10:30 a.m. followed by a private family entombment service at Resurrection Mausoleum. Memorial donations to the charity of your choice, in memory of Serafina, would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences please visit armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 26, 2020.
