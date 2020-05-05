BRIGGS, Shandy-Lynn Andrea November 23rd 1971~ May 1st 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Shandy following complications related to a cardiac arrest. At the young age of 48 she passed peacefully with her supportive Husband by her side. Shandy is survived by the love of her life and Husband Ray Van Schyndel. She will be deeply missed by her Father Dave (Deb) Briggs and her Mother Imelda Maguire (Dave). She was a loving Mother to Ray's children Kristin (Justin) Powell and Derek (Kerry) Van Schyndel. An adored Oma to Hunter, Parker, Hayes and Holden. Beloved Sister to Brye (Leah) Briggs and proud Aunt to Kaelham, Ayden and Seamus. Shandy was always happiest surrounded by family. She shared a close bond with all her cousins. She leaves behind her step brothers, step sister and their families, as well as many relatives from Canada, England and Ireland. The Van Schyndel's will all feel the loss of her spirit, dynamic personality, amazing hugs and bright smile. She will be fondly remembered by all her close friends and "her girls". Shandy contributed immensely to her role as the Ontario Regional Director of Public Safety. Her colleagues will feel the loss of her exemplary leadership and dedication. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway #2, Courtice (905-432-8484). Online condolences may be made at www.courticefuneralchapel.com. You're beautiful, you're endless, Now stretch your wings and fly, You're loved by so many, It will never be goodbye.
Published in Durham Region News on May 5, 2020.