|
|
Hobbs, Shane William Patrick - Passed away suddenly, at home, on Thursday March 19th, 2020. Beloved husband of Melissa Seedhouse. Loving father of Kyla, Noah, Lexa, Ivey and predeceased by his son Trey. Beloved son of Janet Hobbs and the late John McFadden. Dear brother of Eva, Patrick & Joselyn. Shane will be sadly missed by his nieces & nephews, family & friends. A Private Family Graveside was held at Thornton Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held in the future when gatherings are allowed. Please go to armstrongfh.ca to share memories and online condolences with the family.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 28, 2020