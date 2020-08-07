On the morning of July 24 at the young age of 46 with family by his side, with little warning Shannon James Tindall left us all in shock. Left to mourn are his children Dylan, Brianna, Riley and their mother, his best friend and partner in crime April. Long time girlfriend Yvonne and her son Casey. Dear son of Mel Tindall, brother of Ryan (Karyn) and their children Jessie and Jill. Waiting for him is his late mother Karen (2010), sister Logan (2000) and his grandma Nora Tindall (2011) and his step son Kyle (2017). He will be forever lovingly be remembered by his aunts, uncles, and cousins and countless friends and neighbors. Shannon continues his giving and generous nature by being an organ donor through Trillium Gift of Life Network. The family request that memorial donations be made to Heart and Stroke foundation. As a final tribute to Shannon a drive-through celebration will be held on August 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at S29 King Street, Vroomanton, Ontario. Driving West Down King Street. A private funeral is to be held by Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073) at the Sandford Cemetery in Sandford. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca