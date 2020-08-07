1/1
Shannon James TINDALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shannon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On the morning of July 24 at the young age of 46 with family by his side, with little warning Shannon James Tindall left us all in shock. Left to mourn are his children Dylan, Brianna, Riley and their mother, his best friend and partner in crime April. Long time girlfriend Yvonne and her son Casey. Dear son of Mel Tindall, brother of Ryan (Karyn) and their children Jessie and Jill. Waiting for him is his late mother Karen (2010), sister Logan (2000) and his grandma Nora Tindall (2011) and his step son Kyle (2017). He will be forever lovingly be remembered by his aunts, uncles, and cousins and countless friends and neighbors. Shannon continues his giving and generous nature by being an organ donor through Trillium Gift of Life Network. The family request that memorial donations be made to Heart and Stroke foundation. As a final tribute to Shannon a drive-through celebration will be held on August 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at S29 King Street, Vroomanton, Ontario. Driving West Down King Street. A private funeral is to be held by Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073) at the Sandford Cemetery in Sandford. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Low & Low Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved