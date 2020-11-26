Passed peacefully, following a brief illness, with her loving family at her side, on Sunday November 22nd, 2020 at Hospice Wellington, in Guelph. Beloved wife of the late Butch Mann (1999). Loving mother to Deb and her husband Rob Blais and the late Nadine Mann (1998). Treasured Grandma to her favourite grandson, Nathaniel. Dear sister to Sandra Harding and her husband the late Ron Harding, lovingly remembered by her nieces Brandi and Nicole. Precious daughter of the late Walter and Alma Ridley, daughter-in-law of Toady, Peggy, Dot and Katie Giroux (all pre-deceased) and cherished sister-in-law to the late Archbishop Anthony Meagher (2007). Sharlene was a compassionate, strong, selfless and kindhearted person that enjoyed helping others. Her love of cribbage, euchre, Yahtzee, bowling and travel, kept her young and free spirited with a busy schedule! In her most recent years, Sharlene fulfilled a lifelong desire to find her biological family. She had the pleasure of finding and getting to know them. Most of all, she will be remembered and cherished for her unending and enduring love for her family. You will be forever in our hearts' Mom, and Nate says "I love you more!" Visitation was held at the Oshawa Funeral Home, 847 King Street West, Oshawa, on Wednesday November 25, 2020. Funeral Mass was celebrated from Holy Cross Catholic Church, 373 Simcoe Street, Oshawa, on Thursday November 26th, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
will be appreciated by our family. Condolences - www.oshawafuneralhome.com
. Sharlene wanted her friends and family to remember the good times that were shared together. A celebration of life will be planned by the family when it is safe to gather, details to follow.