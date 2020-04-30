|
|
FOUNDER OF SHARON'S KIDS It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Sharon Elizabeth Clark on Monday, April 13th. She passed away peacefully at home after a brave and dignified battle with cancer. She was a loving wife to Warren and stepsons Chris, Adam (Teresa) and the late Brian. Granddaughters Abigail and Emily. She is predeceased by her parents Annabelle and Ken Cobb. She is survived by her sisters Connie Clapp and Kathleen (Carl) Melnichuk and her brother Ken (Susan) Cobb. She will be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews; Todd, Corri (Rob), Curtis (Carrie), Chris, Robyn, Adam (Tiffany) and many great nieces and nephews. Sharon will be forever remembered as the founder of Sharon's Kids (1968) and her dedicated work with the Durham Children's Aid Society. Sharon touched the lives of thousands of children with Sharon's Kids Annual Christmas Project, sending children to summer camps and bursaries with the Durham Children's Aid. Sharon's greatest joy was bringing a smile to children. She received the Governor General's Caring Canadian Award in 1996, Ontario Volunteer Service Award for 50 years of service in 2018 and many other awards. Sharon's empathy, warmth and compassion for others was immediately evident to all of those that had the privilege of meeting her. She was an avid golfer, bowler and gardener who nourished the world with the same care as her garden. Her love and grace brought laughter and joy to those around her and she will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. Thank you Sharon for making the world and our lives better. Due to current precautions and limitations on social gatherings a Celebration of Sharon's life will be held at a later date. Details will be announced once finalized. Donations in her memory may be made to the Durham Region Children's Aid Foundation. Click on the link - under Fund - click on Sharon's Kids - Sharon Clark Memorial Fund. Arrangements were entrusted to Thornton Funeral Centre.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 30, 2020