Beloved daughter of Freda and Leonard Morton. As we, the Springett family, move forward with the next chapter of our story, we wish to pay tribute to the amazing woman and private, gentle caring person who remains in the heart of her merry band of misfits. The current roll call for this band (in order of inclusion): Karl 'flappin' lips' - husband, Matt - son, Greggy - son, Jon Jon - son, Melissa - daughter, Emma - granddaughter, Brennley - granddaughter, Syd - daughter, Spencer - grandson, and Nova - granddaughter. Loving siblings (genetic and other) include Carol, Ruth, Diane, Steph, Sue, Sharon, Jenn, Jim, Bob, Ed, Mike, Doug, Steve and daughter to Peg and Pat. Canine companions and confidants include Lhasa, Shaka, Shakira and Daisy. Sincere thanks to the staff of Bowmanville Hospital for their compassionate care assisting in Sharon's valiant battle over the last few weeks of her sudden illness. At Sharon's request no service will be held at this time. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life next spring / summer (post-Covid) when hugs and kisses can once again be shared. Please forgive me there are so many loved ones unmentioned, those of who were, and are fundamental contributors to the beautiful story that began with Sharon. 'A special memory' (scene) trailer - chippy (chipmunk) arriving regularly at the sliding door and Sharon excitedly rushing to grab sunflower seeds and place a handful under the deck for her new friend. Donations may be made to the Hospital For Sick Children (dept. of your choice), an animal shelter of your choice or simply enjoy the pleasure of feeding one of nature's little critters. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com
Love You Forever.