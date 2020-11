Passed away suddenly, on October 22, 2020 at his home, at the age of 40. Loving spouse of Michelle Moorley. Dear father of Bella and Shyann. Shawn will be fondly remembered by many friends and family. Visitation was held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10 - 11 a.m. at Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). A Funeral Service followed in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment Thornton Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca