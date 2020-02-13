Home

Gone so suddenly and far too soon, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sheila Irene MacCubbin in her 76th year on Friday, February 7, 2020. Beloved sister of Edna (Eddie) MacCubbin (Len Morley), friend to many and their pets, Aunt Sheila will be dearly missed by her nieces (3), nephews (6), grandnieces (7) and grandnephews (7). Full of life, Sheila will be lovingly remembered for her caring nature, her sense of adventure, her infectious laugh and her beautiful smile. In keeping with Sheila's wishes, cremation will take place. Sheila's funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Parish, 70 Toronto Street North, Uxbridge, Ontario, at 11:00 a.m, Saturday, February 15, 2020. A reception including a light lunch will follow in the hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favourite charity could be made in Sheila's name. Organizations that she supported included those that focused on heart and stroke and the welfare for animals. Online condolences can be submitted to Low's Funeral Home (www.lowandlow.ca) who is helping with the arrangements for Sheila.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 13, 2020
