Sheila Rideout

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Port Perry, at the age of 71. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Dennis, Claudine (Brian), Jennifer (Bill) and Sabrina (Francis). Cherished grandmother of Peter, the late Christopher, Alex, Megan, Amber, Tyler, Austin, Nicholas, Joshawa and Jordan and great-grandmother of Gage, Aiden, Gabriel, Sophie and Leo. Dear sister of Bruce and Andy. Predeceased by her parents Ronald and Freda. Sheila will be sadly missed by her special friend Ruth and many other family and friends. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca