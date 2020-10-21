1/1
Sheila Willox FERGUSSON
1929-12-01 - 2020-10-18
Peacefully and surrounded by her loving family, Sheila left us to be with Dennis, her beloved husband of 66 years. She will be profoundly missed by all her many family and friends, but especially by her adoring children Ken (Pat), Al (Kathy) and Gord (Theresa) Fergusson; her many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her loving sisters Margaret (George, deceased) Craig and Catherine (Michael) McKenna and her many nieces and nephews in Canada and Scotland. Sheila's unwavering love, pride and fierce dedication to her family was obvious to all who knew her, and her generosity of time and spirit made her everyone's favourite gran and granny. Her other passions included reading, conquering the daily crossword puzzle and watching Wheel of Fortune and Dancing with the Stars. Although her beautiful light has left our world, it will never be extinguished in our hearts. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. with a funeral service to follow in the Chapel at 1:30 p.m. On-line condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.


Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
