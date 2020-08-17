1/1
SHERIDAN JUNE (Forde) BEATON
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Predeceased by her husband Clare Beaton. Loving mother of Darrin (Lorna) Forde, Robin (Rod) Boyes, Dale Beaton and the late Bev Corbett who is survived by his wife Trudi. Lovingly remembered by her brother Terry (Jeannie) Forde. Loved grandmother of Kaitlyn, Ryan, Lucas, Leah, Leticia, Manni, Brent, Carly and great-grandmother of Ella, Austin, Brooklyn and Mineera. Sheridan was a very dedicated community volunteer working for a local food bank. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid - 19 restrictions a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Donations in Sheridan's memory may be made to the Bowmanville Hospital Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd.
4 Division Street
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z1
(905) 623-5480
