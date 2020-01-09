|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Wednesday January 1, 2020, at the age of 59. Beloved wife of Kerry Lang for 37 years. Loving mother of Cole (Bronwyn), Keenan (Ashley), Nash (Jamie), Nolan (Jessica), Karson (Nathan) and grandchildren Lucas, Xander, Annabelle and Parker. Cherished daughter of Irene and her husband Earl and the late Ronald Benn Stevenson. Loving sister of Garry (Joan), Grant (Debbie), Gavin (Allison), Grady and sister in law Robynn and brother in law Jeff (Carrie). She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her lifelong friend, Sandy. The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at Lakeridge Health Oshawa for taking such good care of Sherri-Lee. A Memorial Service will be held at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Saturday January 11th at 11 am. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time from 10-11 am. Memorial donations to the R.S. McLaughlin Cancer Centre would be appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.armstrongfh.ca.