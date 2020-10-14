At 10:10 a.m. on October 3, 2020, we said our sad goodbyes to Sherrill Henderson (nee Stanley) at our Pickering condo home. She passed peacefully, surrounded by all of her children - Jo-Anne (Chris) Crossing; Sandra (Greg) James; Steven; Scott (Charlene); and Sharon (Paul) Tambeau - her sister, Marilyn (Tony) Keenan, and her dearest friend, Willy Balvers, as her loving husband, David played her favourite songs on the keyboard. Sherrill was born in Montreal on July 4, 1936, to Hector and Muriel Stanley. Beloved wife of David Henderson for more than 63 years, the couple met in November 1956 at The Como Inn, Hudson, Quebec. Dave was the bandleader at the Inn. Fittingly, when they married on June 29, 1957, the wedding reception was at The Como Inn. Sherrill was a long-time member of Beta Sigma Phi, in Montreal and, later, Toronto. For twenty years, she was a Centenary Hospital volunteer in emergency, assisting in its fracture clinic with Dr. Patrick McGrath. She was involved in many sporting activities, including figure skating, gymnastics instructor, swimming timer and place judge. Always an avid sports fan, she had season tickets to the Toronto Blue Jays and was present for their World Series game 6 win at Toronto's Skydome in 1993. Sherrill assisted friend Willy Balvers with special events and bus trips from the Pickering condo that has been home for twenty years. Mostly with Dave, but often with friends and family, Sherrill travelled the world. She and Dave have been to over 120 countries on 6 continents. They have enjoyed almost 100 cruises, more than half of them with Celebrity Cruises, where they are members of the Captain's Club top cruisers category. She will be greatly missed, not only by all the folks listed above, but by her grandchildren in Canada: Alex James; Kyle James+Courtney Walker; Shannon Henderson; as well as her grandchildren in USA and "their kids" (Sherrill's great-grandchildren) in Pennsylvania: Ryan and Jenn Crossing (and Ty, Diala, Killian); Mark Crossing and Justina Grabowski ; Erin andRyan Hoffman (and Emma, Zachary); Sean Crossing and also her honourary grandchildren (courtesy Sharon) in Canada: Phillip and Janine Kaye, and Christa and Matt McClearn. Many thanks to special friend Willy Balvers for her love and support; all the personal service workers who tended to Sherrill's needs; nurses Muniba and Sondra Leblanc; and doctors Aubrey Kassirer, Amamoo, Barry, Wang and Wong. She also sends special thanks to her children, their spouses, and to Dave for their constant love and support. Sherrill, we'll all miss you so very much! Rest in peace, lovely lady. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make a donation in memory of Sherrill to The Canadian Liver Foundation, 801-3100 Steeles Avenue East, Markham ON L3R 8T3. A private funeral service and interment has been held. Arrangements entrusted to McEachnie Funeral Home, Ajax, 905-428-8488. Please visit www.mceachniefuneral.ca
to view Sherrill's service and/or leave an online condolences.