Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the age of 74. Beloved wife of Norman. Loving mother of Tammy (The Great) and David. Devoted Grandmother to Ryan. Dear sister of Jean Leblanc. Will be sadly missed by her many brothers and sisters-in-law. A private family service will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby (905-443-3376). Donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca