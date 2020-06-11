Passed away peacefully at Hillsdale Terrace on May 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Edward (Ted) Robson. Loving mother of Janet (Patrick), Jamie, Grady (Tilda) and Andrea. Loving grandmother of TR (Christie), Victoria (Chris), Nancy, Gardner, Spencer, Kara and Bronwyn and great-grandmother to Gavin, Jillian, Elizabeth, Zoe and Ewan. A Private Family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to Bowmanville Memorial Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 11, 2020.