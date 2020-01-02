|
Passed away peacefully, with her family by her side at home on Wednesday December 18, 2019 in her 87th year. Beloved wife of Dirk Verkuyl for 66 years. Loving mother of Jackie (Wiebe) Brinkman, Helen Verkuyl, Derek (Tracy) Verkuyl, Kevin (Margaret) Verkuyl, Marion (Dave) DenHollander and Shirley (Ray) Buisman. Proud Oma to 26 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. Shirley is survived by her four siblings Jack, Helen, Rita and Elizabeth. Predeceased by her sister Fenny. The family received friends at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 21 Garrard Rd, Whitby 905-443-3376 on Sunday December 22nd, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. A funeral service was held in the chapel at 2:30 p.m. Reception followed in the Arbor Lounge. Private interment to be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to World Renew. Online condolences may be made at www.mountlawn.ca