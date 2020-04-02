Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney BRANDRETH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney BRANDRETH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sidney BRANDRETH Obituary
Peacefully with his loving wife at his side, on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Thornton View, Oshawa in his 85th year. Beloved husband to Brenda. Loving father to Simon (Karan), Julie (John). Cherished "grandad" to Rebecca and Katie and "great-grandad" to Harrison, Sam and Derry. Survived by his dear bother Malcolm and his wife Twyla. Sidney will be missed and lovingly remembered by his nephews, extended family and friends. Many thanks to the nurses and PSWs at Thornton View for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the Oshawa Funeral Home. Condolences www.oshawafuneral.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sidney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -