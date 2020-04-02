|
Peacefully with his loving wife at his side, on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Thornton View, Oshawa in his 85th year. Beloved husband to Brenda. Loving father to Simon (Karan), Julie (John). Cherished "grandad" to Rebecca and Katie and "great-grandad" to Harrison, Sam and Derry. Survived by his dear bother Malcolm and his wife Twyla. Sidney will be missed and lovingly remembered by his nephews, extended family and friends. Many thanks to the nurses and PSWs at Thornton View for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the Oshawa Funeral Home. Condolences www.oshawafuneral.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 2, 2020