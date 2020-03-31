Home

Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Sidney Burns Obituary
On Sunday March 29, 2020 at Hillsdale Terrace, Oshawa. Beloved husband of Pauline. Loving father and father-in-law of Paul and Romy Burns, and Dan Burns and Thomas Threndyle. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Irwin and Bailah Burns. Devoted grandfather of Andrew Burns and Sarah Byce, and Allie Burns. Special thanks to the Hillsdale Terrace, Rose Garden Staff, for their loving care. A Family Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday March 31, 2020 in the B'nai Brith Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Donations may be made to Hillsdale Terrace 905-579-3313 or to the Alzheimer Society of Durham Region 1-888-301- 1106.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 31, 2020
