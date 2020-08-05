1/2
Sidonia Mary Patricia KINGSTONE
1928-03-14 - 2020-08-01
Passed away peacefully, on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Lakeridge Health Centre, in Oshawa. Pat (nee Mills) of Port Perry and her husband the late John Kingstone came to Canada in the 1950's, initially living near Greenwood and then moving to Manchester. She was an enthusiastic gardener, holding many positions with the Pine Ridge Garden Club. Bird watching and painting were her other interests. Pat excelled as a Leader with the Ontario 4H Club from 1962 to 1985 leading groups in horticulture, quilting, baking and many other interests. She will be lovingly missed by her nieces, Janet and her family in Vankleek Hill, Sally and Susan and their families in England together with a close circle of friends. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19 a private Service will be held in the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171). Interment Salem Cemetery, Pickering. Friends will be invited to a celebration of her life at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the charity of your choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 5, 2020.
