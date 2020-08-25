1/1
Simon HUDZIK
Simon passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on August 16th, 2020 at the age of 89. Simon faithfully served in the Canadian Army and was a long-term member of the Canadian Army. Simon retired from General Motors after 38 years of employment. He enjoyed spending his leisure time at his second home at Head Lake. Predeceased by his loving wife Cathy. Simon will be remembered for his sense of humor and his pride in serving his country. Simon will be sadly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. Simon will be laid to rest with his wife Cathy. A private memorial service was held at Mount Lawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Armstrong Funeral Home. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 25, 2020.
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
