Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's hospital in Kitchener on Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Stan Coolidge for 61 years. Sonya can now be with her late daughter Patti (Bob McCulloch, Rita). She was also a loving mother to Cathy (Geof Marlow), and Russ (Gaby). Devoted grandma to Henry, Jack, Laura, Claire, Julia, Bailey, Aidan, Benton, Montse, Isa and Taylor. Dear sister of Shirley (Gerry Gelette). Fondly remembered by Stan's brothers and sisters. A caring aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Sonya and Stan spent most of their lives in Oshawa with countless ties to family and friends there. For the past five years, they lived in Kitchener where the many people who cared for Sonya remember her as a sweet soul. A small private family gathering to celebrate Sonya's life will take place in the future when it is safe to do so.



