Sophie Preisler of Oshawa, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her parents, Zygmunt and Monika, her brother and sister, Stanley and Helen, and her nephews, Maurice and Marcus. She is survived by her niece and nephews, Martha, Matthew, Michael and Martin, and her grandnieces, Kelly and Monica. The family gratefully acknowledges the staff of the Wexford Senior Residences in Toronto for the outstanding care and service provided during Sophie's stay. Arrangements entrusted to the Armstrong Funeral Home, Oshawa (905) 433-4711. Cremation has taken place. Interment of Sophie's cremated remains will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Whitby. To place online condolences, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 24, 2020.
