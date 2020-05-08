We are sad to announce the passing of Sophie, quietly, on the morning of May 6, 2020. Born in Poland, Sophie came to Canada with her family when she was a young child. She grew up in Toronto, where she met and married Chester, and together they settled in Oshawa to raise a family. Sadly, Chester passed away in 2001. Sophie leaves behind a loving family: sons Bob (Dian), Larry (Judy), and Ron (Sue); daughter Lorraine; grandchildren Tony, Mandi, Sean, Amelia, and Loretta; and great-grandchildren Tyler and Cameron. Sophie loved summers at the cottage, music, dancing, and any reason for a family get-together; her smile could light up a room. Her sense of humour never faded, and her warmth, kindness and patience will forever be missed. Our family is deeply grateful for the support and care that Sophie received from all the staff at the Ellington Retirement Home part of the Elliott Community in Guelph. Due to the current situation, a small family service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Oshawa. Interment at Thornton Cemetery in Oshawa. We look forward to coming together with family and friends at a later time to remember her life. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on May 8, 2020.