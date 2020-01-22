|
|
We lost one of the few remaining of our elders. In his 89th year, he was a father, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, and most fiercely a grandfather to his beloved grand daughters Catherine and Victoria. He was and will forever be Stan (Stanley) Libera, and uncle Stan to many others. He was born to a Polish mother Helen and her husband Walter, along with a sister Jean. His parents immigrated separately to Toronto from Poland back in the early 1900's and settled in the Roncesvalles area of Toronto. He is survived by his daughter Mary Ann Doris (Rod), his granddaughters Catherine and Victoria, and his sister Jean Dibonaventura and her family. We will miss you immensely, rest in peace Stan Libera. Godspeed. Friends and family are invited to gather for a visitation on Thursday January 23rd from 2-4 & 7-9. A funeral mass will take place on Friday January 24th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Church (127 Liberty St S, Bowmanville) Burial to follow at Park Lawn Cemetery (2845 Bloor St. W., Toronto) If so desired donations may be made to The Shepherds' Trust(Catholic Pastoral Care) online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 22, 2020