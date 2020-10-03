1/1
Stanley Donald Coolidge
1935-07-05 - 2020-10-01
Passed away peacefully at the Grand River Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 85. Stan can now be with his late wife of 61 years Sonya and daughter Patti (Bob McCulloch, Rita). He was a wonderful father to Cathy (Geof Marlow) and Russ (Gaby). Devoted grandpa to Henry, Jack, Claire, Laura, Julia, Bailey, Aidan, Benton, Montse, Isa and Taylor. Dear brother of Muriel (Allan), Ruth (Paul), Norma (Hans), Karen (Don) and Dale (Jan). Predeceased by his brothers Alan (Sylvia) and Larry. Fondly remembered by Sonya's sister Shirley (Gerry). A caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Stan was a long time employee of General Motors in Oshawa. He often joked about the lack of GM cars in Kitchener where he and Sonya lived for the past five years. A small family gathering to celebrate Stan's life will take place in the future.

Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 3, 2020.
