Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of Lillian for 68 years. Loving father of Chris (Shirlee) and Steven (Nicola). Proud grandfather of Brenden and Spencer. He will be sadly missed by his many other family members and friends. At Stanley's request a private memorial service has been held. In memory of Stanley, donations can be made to the Oshawa Humane Society. To make a donation or leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.etouch.ca
.
Published in Durham Region News on Dec. 1, 2020.