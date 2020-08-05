1/1
Starrlette MINISTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Starrlette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Oshawa, at the age of 38. Beloved daughter of Janet Minister and Rick Gallagher and step-daughter of Paul Darby. Loving sister of Sherry, Cassie, Holly and Kelly. Lovingly missed by her daughter Alivia (and her father Royan) and her son William (and his father Mike). Starrlette will be fondly remembered by her many family and friends. Visitation was held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 2-2:45 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). A Private Family Service followed in the Chapel at 3 p.m. Cremation followed. If desired, donations may be made to support Starrlette's children at https://www.gofundme.com/f/rgq8d-raising-money-for-star. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved