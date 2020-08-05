Starrlette MINISTER

Passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Oshawa, at the age of 38. Beloved daughter of Janet Minister and Rick Gallagher and step-daughter of Paul Darby. Loving sister of Sherry, Cassie, Holly and Kelly. Lovingly missed by her daughter Alivia (and her father Royan) and her son William (and his father Mike). Starrlette will be fondly remembered by her many family and friends. Visitation was held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 2-2:45 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). A Private Family Service followed in the Chapel at 3 p.m. Cremation followed. If desired, donations may be made to support Starrlette's children at https://www.gofundme.com/f/rgq8d-raising-money-for-star
. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca