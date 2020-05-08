Stella BAXTER
1923 - 2020
December 16, 1923 to May 4, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce that our mom has passed away peacefully at Wynfield Long Term Care facility, from natural causes in her 97th year. Predeceased by husband Henry. Beloved mother of Stephen (Karen) of Sarnia, Anne (Jim) of Newcastle, Ian (Beth) of Roslyn, Mairi (Scott) of Oshawa and Amy (Lindsay) of Ottawa. Devoted grandmother to Jeromy, Sean, Stephanie (predeceased), James, Kari, Corey, Meghan, Kyle, Mitchell, Jordan and Lisa and four great-grandchildren who she adored. Mom had a successful career with the Attorney General as an Assistant Administrator of the Court and was appointed Justice of the Peace. She loved music and was involved in many choirs over the years. During WW2 she worked in Ajax as a "Bomb Girl". Mom devoted many years to volunteering and always had a warm smile and a gentle touch. She was a devout Catholic who had a great sense of humour and was always able to see the bright side of life. The family will be having a private ceremony on Monday, May 11, 2020. When the restrictions from Covid-19 are lifted, the date for visitation, Mass, and reception will be announced. Donations in memory of Stella to ShareLife can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic we encourage relatives and friends to express their sympathies and condolences online at makfuneralhome.com.

Published in Durham Region News on May 8, 2020.
