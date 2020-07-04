1/1
Stella Burtinsky BAXTER
1923-12-16 - 2020-05-04
It is with great sadness that we announce that our mom has passed away peacefully at Wynfield Long Term Care facility, from natural causes in her 97th year. Predeceased by husband Henry. Beloved mother of Stephen (Karen) of Sarnia, Anne (Jim) of Newcastle, Ian (Beth) of Roslyn, Mairi (Scott) of Oshawa and Amy (Lindsay) of Ottawa. Devoted grandmother to Jeromy, Sean, Stephanie (predeceased), James, Kari, Corey, Meghan, Kyle, Mitchell, Jordan and Lisa and 4 great-grandchildren who she adored. Mom had a successful career with the Attorney General as an Assistant Administrator of the Court and was appointed Justice of the Peace. She loved music and was involved in many choirs over the years. During WW2 she worked in Ajax as a "Bomb Girl". Mom devoted many years to volunteering and always had a warm smile and a gentle touch. She was a devout Catholic who had a great sense of humour and was always able to see the bright side of life. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Parish (1100 Mary St. N., Oshawa). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the wearing of a mask/facial covering is mandatory. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Donations in memory of Stella to ShareLife can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) Condolences can be shared online at makfuneralhome.com.

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McIntosh-Anderson
152 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-5558
