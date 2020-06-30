Stella HARRISON

HARRISON, Stella Stella Anne Harrison, 86, of Port Perry Ontario passed away peacefully on the 24th of June 2020, with her family by her side. Stella was born to the late Gordon (Sam) Leroy Tomlinson and Ruth Lorraine Davis (Church) on 17 January 1934 in Richmond Hill, Markham Township, Ontario. Stella was the oldest sister to Robert, Janet, Peter and Paul. Stella attended both Richmond Hill High School and Centennial College. Stella was married to Joseph Thomas Harrison on 30 May 1953 in Toronto, Ontario. After their marriage, they lived together in Toronto. Unfortunately, she was predeceased by her husband in 1975. Stella continued her life throughout the eastern Toronto and Port Perry/Backstock regions. Stella is survived by her children Steven (Diane), Cindy Sparks (Bob), Wendy Barnes (Tom), Joseph (Lynn) and Susan (Roger), 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Stella was an accomplished painter creating many portraits of family and friends as well as local landscapes of the Port Perry area. After her struggles with alcoholism Stella regained control of her life with a strong sense of will and determination. She then became a lead councillor for alcohol and drug addiction at the Renascent Treatment Center in Toronto thereby mentoring and guiding others to a better life. Stella received several medallions and accolades ultimately achieving 40 plus years of sobriety. This road of recovery gave her a new sense of life and allowed to concentrate on the thing that mattered most, her family. Stella (our mom) was a gentle, elegant and graceful lady who cherished her new lease on life. She had an infectious presence about her that made you want to be a part of her in every way. Stella welcomed the embrace of her large family, loved working in the garden, reading, and listening to the family stories. She was often heard to say, "Each day is a page of life, turn it with care". We would like to thank the staff at the Port Perry Place for the love and devotion they showed our mom while she was a resident there. We would also like to acknowledge and thank the medical / support staff at the Port Perry hospital for their care, compassion and understanding during the day of mom's passing. In light of the current situation Stella will be cremated and buried with her late husband at a later date with immediate family in attendance. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6. The family requests that donations be made in support of the War Amps, in lieu of sending flowers.



