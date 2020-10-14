1/
Stephanie Lynn HORGAN
January 23, 1981 - October 6, 2020 Stephanie died peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family on October 6, 2020 after a courageous seven year journey with colon cancer. Stephanie is the beloved wife of Michelle Smith, Beloved daughter of Lynda and David, Sister to Michael (Theresa) and Sean (Chantal) and cherished Aunt of Colin, Katherine, Thomas, James, Erin, Jonah, Sophie. Stephanie will be lovingly remembered by her aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Stephanie was a graduate of McMaster and Queens Law. She loved her position as a legal associate with Richard J. Mazar Professional Corporation. She made friends easily and was an inspiration to those who knew her. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa, South side of Taunton Road, East of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport. 905-440-3595. A service to Celebrate Stephanie's life will be in the DeStefano Chapel at 3 p.m. Live-stream the service at the DeStefano website.

Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeStefano Funeral Home Services Inc.
1289 Keith Ross Drive
Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4
(905) 440-3595
