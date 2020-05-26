April 23, 1962 - April 23, 2020 Passed away on April 23, 2020 in Toronto, ON. Beloved son of Nancy and the late Peter Fleming. Loving brother of Rosemary (Frank) Petronio, Todd Fleming and Shawn (Diane) Fleming. Dear uncle of Terry, Vicki and Danielle and great uncle of Tristen and Carter. Stephen will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private family service will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Armstrong Funeral Home. If desired, donations in his memory may be directed a homeless shelter of your choice. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 26, 2020.