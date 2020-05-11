Former Operator of Classic Air Systems (Pickering 1985-2020) Passed away at his home on Wednesday May 6th, 2020 at the age of 62. Dear husband of Alice for 30 years. Much loved father of Krista, Robbie and Stephen Jr. Dear son of Shirley Neilly (late Kenneth) Private Family graveside service will be held at St. Margaret's in the Pines Cemetery. In memory of Stephen memorial donations to Sunnybrook Cancer Center would be appreciated. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 11, 2020.