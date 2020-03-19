|
It is with profound sadness that the family of Stephen Tullett announces his passing on March 13, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved husband, soul mate and caregiver to his wife Beverley Tullett (nee: Mallett) for the past 57 years. Steve had a short battle with cancer and has now gone to join his parents Percy and Eleanor Tullett, and his Brothers Ernest and David Tullett. He will be deeply missed by his loving niece and nephew Nadine (John) and Rodney (Troy) as well as his sister-in-law Ann. Godfather to Kara Lea Douglas. Steve had a great love of music and started to play a left-handed guitar in his early 20's. He played at many events with his friend from TTC. He and Bev moved to Wilmot Creek in 1987. In 1990 he met a couple named Bonnie and Bruce, who shared his love of music. From this, a good friendship was formed which led to Steve starting a music group called "The Down on the Corner Gang". The group entertained at many functions over the next 10 years, but due to health issues, the group disbanded. In 2001 Steve formed a new group and they called themselves the "Mountaineers" the band members were Steve, Bev, Ron Christianson and George Paris. When George could no longer play, Loraine Christianson joined the group in 2012. In 2018 Steve joined another group called "The Trailblazers" He and his friends have enjoyed entertaining many people over the years and it was Steve's hope to bring joy, laughter, and happiness to his audiences. March 13, 2020 was the day the music died. When Steve walked into a room, he caught everyone's attention. He was always happy and joking. He will be dearly missed by his many friends at Wilmot Creek. The family would like to extend their most sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Michael Ward and the palliative care team at the Oshawa General Hospital for their care and support. The cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Rest in peace our dear Steve. You will never be forgotten.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 19, 2020