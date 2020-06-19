Steve HIDVEGI
Passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 81, after a brief illness. Predeceased by his loving wife Shirley. Survived by his daughters Norma and Susan and granddaughters Morgan and Sydney. He will be greatly missed by his cherished cat, Silver. Steve will be remembered by his friends Jim and Helen, Chris, Melanie, Jennifer, Thomas, Stephen and Amanda. Steve and Shirley will be remembered as owners of The Red Barn Auditorium. As per Steve's wishes, no funeral will take place, but online condolences can be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com Memorial donations may be made to Sunnybrook Hospital or a charity of your choice.


Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 19, 2020.
