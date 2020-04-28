Home

Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Peacefully passed away on April 24, 2020, in Oshawa Ontario in his 73rd year with his loving wife and best friend Helen by his side. Steve will be deeply missed by his children, Anna-Lisa (Mark), and Kristina (Ginny), as well as his dear grandchildren Carter and Alexa Issel. Predeceased by his dearest and loving parents, Nicholas and Antonia Luchka, mother-in-law Stephanie Postolan, and uncle Bohdan Jawny. He will be fondly remembered by his brother Walter Luchka, his brother-in-law Bodge Postolan (Nicky), his aunt Hanya Jawny, his cousins Irka and Lesia Jawny, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Steve was always happiest when he was with his family. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, his love and respect of nature and animals, and his love for fishing on Lake Simcoe. He will be dearly missed by his fury friends, Tyson, Neiko, Russell, and Pumpkin. See you on the other side...xo In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Aplastic Anemia & Myelodysplasia Association of Canada. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a ceremony in memory of Steve's life at a future date. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 28, 2020
