Passed away on February 15, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa in his 65th year. Beloved husband of Danusia. Loving father of Kasia (Darek) and Ania. Cherished DziaDzia of Maks and Lila. Dear brother of Don (Debbie), Mark and Ola. Steve will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Friends may call at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Thursday February 20th from 6-9pm. Funeral Mass at St. Hedwigs Church (Olive & Central Park) on Friday February 21st at 11am. Burial Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Whitby. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 21, 2020