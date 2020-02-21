Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve KOZAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Wladek KOZAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away on February 15, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa in his 65th year. Beloved husband of Danusia. Loving father of Kasia (Darek) and Ania. Cherished DziaDzia of Maks and Lila. Dear brother of Don (Debbie), Mark and Ola. Steve will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Friends may call at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Thursday February 20th from 6-9pm. Funeral Mass at St. Hedwigs Church (Olive & Central Park) on Friday February 21st at 11am. Burial Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Whitby. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -