It is with tremendous sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Steven Bennett on June 10, 2020. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 44 years, Darlene and their sons Tom, Sean (Melanie) and Jesse (Jennifer). Proud grandfather to Alicia, Cailah and Eden and adoring great grandfather to Hope and Logan. Dearly loved brother to Sandy (Glenn) in Whitby and Susan (Alan) in England. Caring son in law to Jackie, brother in law to Bonnie (Bob) and Ron. Steve, fondly known as Uncle Buck to his family for his sense of humor, love of the great outdoors and his resemblance to comedian John Candy whom he admired; will be deeply missed by his many nieces and nephews in Canada, UK and China. Steve enjoyed a successful and rewarding career in the Registrars office at Seneca College until his retirement in 2015. He will be remembered by his co-workers as well as the many students he helped guide through their courses to graduation. Steve touched so many people with his friendly, endearing personality. We will be forever grateful for the love shared with all who knew him. Due to circumstances caused by COVID restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



