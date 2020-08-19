Passed peacefully at the age of 91, with his beautiful bride Marion by his side on Monday August 17th, 2020 at his residence. Stu passed on, to join his twin brother Stan in heaven. Stuart Thomas Lane was a great and loving man, setting an exemplary standard of caring and support for every person he met. Stu spent his career in the Durham Region public education system as a teacher and principal touching thousands of lives. He loved his golf and playing well into his 90th year. Stu is fondly remembered by Marion and the family; Lee, Donna Elliott, Jaimie and Steve Danford. Grandchildren Sara, Victoria, Darby, Scott and Steffi. Also the remaining Lane siblings; Helen, Wes, Roy, Eric, and Ross. Arrangements entrusted to MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME 905 443-3376. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. If desired memories, photos or condolences may be made online at www.mountlawn.ca