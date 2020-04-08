Home

Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
More Obituaries for SUSAN JONES
SUSAN ARLENE JONES

SUSAN ARLENE JONES Obituary
Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Thursday April 2nd, 2020 at the age of 65 years. Beloved mother of Craig (Ashley) and Stephanie (Owen) and adored crazy grandma of Amalia, Reese, Ariahnna and Leo. Susan was the daughter of the late Harvey & Christine Jones and dear sister to Alfreda (Paul) Wheeler, Tom (Diane), Christine & Lynn Wood and Mathew (Rosemary). Dear companion of Roy Anger. She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews and countless friends. Due to current limitations, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 8, 2020
