HRAYNYK, Susan Diane (nee Rose) June 26, 1950 - April 3, 2020 We lost our sweet Susie on Friday, April 3. We will always cherish her unselfish love of family and friends. High school sweetheart and loving wife of Nick. Cherished mother of Jason and Thom. Precious Gramma to Elodie, Lillie, Kitchener, Crosby, Magalie and Ace. Special sister of Sylvia and Bob Hraynyk. Daughter of the late Fred and Kathleen Rose. Susan endured thirteen years of difficult times but still smiled sweetly and enjoyed, to the end, making people laugh with her laughter, personality and facial expressions, eye rolls and winks; her little dances and quiet songs. Sue was an Early Childhood Educator who enriched the lives of children at the YWCA Nursery School, Lakewood's Day Care and Hillsdale Day Care. We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff of Hillsdale Estates, particularly Primrose Path, for five years of loving care. Recently, in this difficult time, they opened their hearts to Sue and family. All of you at Hillsdale, please take care and continue to spread the Joy. Unfortunately, at this time, a celebration of Sue's life is not possible. At some point in the future we will invite you to a gathering of family and friends. In honour of Susie's life and in her memory, we request that you support the Alzheimer's Society of Durham Region, or anyone you know enduring dementia. As well, support PSWs, nurses and all caregivers in your own way; simple encouragement, a virtual hug or place a painted stone in the growing rock gardens at health care facilities. Their support and efforts go far beyond expectations and create an extended family bond. Susie, we will love you forever.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 7, 2020