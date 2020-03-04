|
|
Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Rick. Loving sister of Paul Bligdon and his wife Suzanne. Sadly missed by Shannon and Michael. Susan will be sadly missed by other members of her extended family Joanne (Louie), Gail, Doug, Sherrie (Chad) and Betty (Eric) as well as many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery for visitation on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral service in the Chapel on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 12 p.m. Interment Mount Lawn Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Lakeridge Health Cancer Centre, Hearth Place or St. John's Therapy Dogs would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 4, 2020