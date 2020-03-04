Home

POWERED BY

Services
MOUNT LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS - Whitby
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan CARRIERE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Jane CARRIERE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Jane CARRIERE Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Rick. Loving sister of Paul Bligdon and his wife Suzanne. Sadly missed by Shannon and Michael. Susan will be sadly missed by other members of her extended family Joanne (Louie), Gail, Doug, Sherrie (Chad) and Betty (Eric) as well as many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery for visitation on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral service in the Chapel on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 12 p.m. Interment Mount Lawn Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Lakeridge Health Cancer Centre, Hearth Place or St. John's Therapy Dogs would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -