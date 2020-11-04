Surrounded by her loving family, Susan passed away peacefully at home on October 31, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Beloved wife of the late Harvey Wilson. Adored mother of Kaitlin Wilson (Jesse Parsons) and Brian Wilson (William Alexander). Very proud Gran to Oliver and Sadie. Susan will be sadly missed by her sister Diane Cousineau (Bernie), brother Peter Hutchison (Sharon) and sister in law Linda Hutchison. She was predeceased by her brother William. Susan spent her career as an Education Assistant touching thousands of lives throughout her time in many schools. She was a loving person, always willing to lend a hand or an ear. Her infectious smile will be sorely missed. She was truly one of a kind and we now wish her peace. Due to COVID-19 and the restrictions in place there will be no visitation or funeral held at this time. A Celebration of her life will be held when it is safe to do so. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. Bowmanville. Memorial donations may be made to The Durham Region Cancer Centre or Hearth Place. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com