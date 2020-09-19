1/1
Susan Laurene JAMES
Passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in her 70th year. Beloved wife of the late Dan Bloomfield (passed away 1995), and the late Webster James (passed away 2009). Loving mother of Kyle Bloomfield (Myriam) as well as step-mother of Gregory Bloomfield, Michael James, and Anton James. Cherished Nana of Shea and Danaea Bloomfield, and Thaddeus and Isabelle Bloomfield. Dear sister of Thomas English, Lois Hamlin, and Dan English. Susan will also be dearly missed by her extended church family (College Park / Kendalwood) and friends. Funeral Service was held at the College Park Seventh-Day Adventist Church (1164 King St. E.) on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment took place at Thornton Cemetery Oshawa. To place online condolences, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca.


Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 19, 2020.
