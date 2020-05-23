Susan Paige
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 59. Loving mother of Amanda and Aaron Lycett. Cherished nanny of Zoey and Mason. Susan will be fondly remembered by all her family and friends. She loved to spend her time outside, especially playing with her grandbabies and gardening with Zoey. Private cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the SickKids Foundation. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on May 23, 2020.
