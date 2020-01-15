Home

Passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the age of 61. Loving mother of Courtney (Shaun), Matthew (Victoria), Nicholas, Johnathan and grandmother of Tristan, Payton and Faith. Cherished daughter of Christine Ritter. Survived by her sisters Gabe (Greg) and Corinne (Dave) and their children Davey, Jessica and Karalee. Predeceased by her brother Barry Ritter. Susan will be missed by nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers. A Memorial Service will be held at Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Sunday, January 19th at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time from 12-1 p.m. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated. To place an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 15, 2020
