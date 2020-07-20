1/1
Susellen "Helen" Brown
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Susellen "Helen" Brown announce her passing on Friday, July 17, 2020. With love and care from her family, Helen passed away at the age of 86. Helen was a loving wife to Ted Brown and mother to Heather (Ivan) Pritchett and the late Earl Brown. Mother-in-law to Brenda Brown. Devoted and cherished Nanny to Tracy (Mark) Gaudet, Nicole Brown, Christina (Shaun) Tibando and Scott (Cassandra) Pritchett and great Nanny to Alexander, Joshua, Lucy and Ashton. A private family graveside service will be held at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Pickering. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to The Cancer Society or The Alzheimer's Society. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 20, 2020.
