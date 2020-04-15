|
|
Passed peacefully in her sleep on April 10, 2020, at Port Perry Place Long Term Care, her home for the past 18 years. Cherished and beloved wife to Jan Franssen for 62 years. A treasured and loving mother to Terry (Ron), Leonard (Jackie), Dennis (Shelley) and Robert (Linda). Adored grandmother to Melissa, Michael (Fiona), Nathaniel (Katherine), Matthew (Katie), Shannon, Holly (Brandon), Leah (Justin), Joshua and Katelyn. Great-grandmother to Olivia, Grayson, Ashton, Isabelle, Elizabeth, Landon, Kaydin, Trentin, Londynn, Aniyah, Kynslee, Nevaeh, Serenity and Ryker. Sylvia will be deeply missed by her siblings, sister-in-law's and brother-in-law's, Diane, Shirley, Doris (Michael), Kathy (Mike), Kenny (Jenny), Davie (Jayna), Lisha, AnnaMarie (Ray), John (Connie), Jack and her many nieces and nephews. She is reunited in heaven with Alma (Grandma Blanchard), Elmo "Gus", Marie Elizabeth (Oma Franssen), Leonard (Opa Franssen), Maria "Tiny", Leonard, Joe, Ruth, Ron, Terry, Arthur "Art", Martha, Sandra "Sandy", Isabelle and Gill. Remembered fondly by all of her friends and family. A celebration of life will be held at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331) on a future date to be determined. The family wishes to thank the wonderful and courageous staff at Port Perry Place who made Mom's living quarters feel like a home. Desired memorial donations may be made to Port Perry Place in memory of Sylvia. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 15, 2020